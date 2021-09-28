The Polk County Sheriff's Office has issued an endangered silver advisory for a missing Polk County man.
According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kenneth Wayne Shattuck went missing from 1322 E. 477th Road in Bolivar at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Shattuck is a white, 61-year-old man, the release stated.
He is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 lbs., per the release. Shattuck has gray hair and blue eyes, he is wearing a red ball cap, a black and orange Halloween or Freddy Krueger shirt and jeans or gray sweatpants.
The release stated Shattuck has a faded tattoo on his right arm.
The release stated he has a “cognitive disorder, mild mental retardation and psychotic features with mood disorder.”
Shattuck left the Easter Seals Community Living Residence on foot without permission, possibly heading toward his home in Springfield, according to the release.
“He is without his several daily medications and will pass out if he becomes dehydrated,” the release stated. “Mr. Shattuck is not his own guardian.”
Anyone who sees Shattuck, or anyone who has any information related to him should immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 777-3911.
This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
