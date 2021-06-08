Sherry Ann Davison Roderick was born Feb. 12, 1944, to Glenn and Clara Mahaffey Davison in Springfield and passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Sherry was united in marriage to Donald Gene Roderick on June 3, 1963, and they were blessed with four children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Sherry graduated in 1962 from Buffalo High School, where she was a Bison cheerleader.
She was a cosmetologist. She enjoyed sewing for her family and tending to her flowers. She was the most kind and forgiving person and a faithful Christian woman who will be terribly missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Davison, and her grandson Nathan Duff.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Don Roderick; her four children, Janet Duff, Debby Dryer, Dan Roderick and Jay Roderick; seven grandchildren, Julie Vance, Jessica Salmons, Hannah Jackson, Calvin Dryer, Holly Duff, Caleb Roderick and Jacob Roderick; and her six great-grandchildren, Cameron, Leah, Cora, Gracely, Kennedy and Hadley. She is also survived by her mother, Clara Davison, and brother Larry Davison.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Pitts Chapel in Bolivar. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at the chapel. Interment will be at Reed Cemetery in Halfway. Online condolences may be left at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Services have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
