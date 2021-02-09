Sherry Ann Hagerman, age 73, of Bolivar passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
She was born April 1, 1947, in Springfield to Harlan Leroy and Betty Christina Hoodenpyle Graham, who preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Clyde “Ed” Hagerman on June 2, 1967, and to this union two daughters were born.
Sherry was saved at an early age at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She joined Slagle Missionary Baptist Church, where she attended for many years until she moved her membership to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and was a faithful member until her passing. She enjoyed being at church and participating in activities, services and especially singing at church.
Her family was her life, and she loved supporting them all in various events, such as FFA with her husband, and any sporting events and activities that her daughters and grandchildren were involved in. She was a school secretary at Bolivar High School for many years.
Sherry was known as a kind, loving and compassionate person. She made everyone she met comfortable and welcomed. She was also known for the best hugs.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ed, of the home; two daughters, Christy Mitchell and husband Richard of Bolivar, and Kim Buell and husband Scott of Franklin, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Clayton Mitchell of Bolivar, Grant Buell and Ellie Buell of Franklin, Tennessee; two sisters, Reva McKnight and husband Paul of Brighton, and Cindy Moore and husband Randy of Springfield; a sister in-law, Joyce Hagerman of Warrensburg; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Pitts Chapel with Bros. Richard Mitchell and Michael Calhoun officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Aldrich. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
Due to the pandemic, the family has requested that masks be worn at all times.
