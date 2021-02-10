Due to expected low temperatures, organizers of Bolivar's Night To Shine have opted to cancel the Shine Thru event scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12.
The annual prom for those with special needs was set to proceed as a socially distanced drive-thru event this year.
An online component of Friday's event will still go on, organizer Andrew McFarlane said, and those who registered will receive links to the live stream.
"We will deliver the guests gift bags as soon as possible, but it won't be in time for Friday's Night To Shine online event," he said in a social media post. "We hope everyone that registered enjoys the online Night To Shine event. We hope to see pictures of our guests enjoying the online event, please either post them here or send them in our messenger."
Organizers hope and pray to have a regular Night To Shine next year, McFarlane said.
