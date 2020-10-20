Shirley Ann Ball, age 77, of Brighton passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born July 21, 1943, in Springfield to Joe Van and Evelyn Coble McConnell. She was united in marriage to Charles Ball on Oct. 13, 1990.
Shirley was involved with the Red Hat Ladies, Heartland Cruisers, Southwest Missouri Model A and Model T clubs.
She was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church, Willard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Tike and Mike Redman; a daughter, Angie Ciston; and two grandsons, Jacob Ciston and Maverick Lemke.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Charles of the home; two daughters, Terri McGuire and husband Randy of Brighton and Tammy Sanders and husband Curtis of Greenwood; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Charlie, Jessie, Jay, Andy, Courtney, Taylor and Michael; eight great-grandchildren, Korbyn, Kohyn, Kayelyn, Charley, Audrey, Cylus, Clarke, Lili and one on the way; one brother, Larry McConnell and wife Jeanne of Willard; an aunt, Barbara Forshee of Willard; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Pitts Chapel with Pastor Tom McClain officiating. Burial followed at Crestview Cemetery, Bolivar. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
