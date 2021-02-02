Shirley Etta Stewart, age 94, of Bolivar passed away in her home on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends. Shirley was one of eight children born to Athal and Winnie Brown, who along with her husband, James Stewart, preceded her in death.
After their marriage in December 1956, Shirley and James bought a farm at Fair Play, where they farmed and raised pigs, cattle and chickens for several years. After James' death in 1964, Shirley sold the farm and moved to Bolivar with her two daughters.
Shirley enjoyed attending Bolivar churches and listening to their radio broadcasts. She also enjoyed playing games at the senior center and the Over 50 Club. She also loved babysitting children in her home and was a foster grandparent for 20 years at Bolivar Primary School.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Robertson and husband Carl, and Sharon Holt and husband Lynn, all of Bolivar; six grandchildren, James Havens of Branson, Joe Havens and wife Amberley of Texas, Jennifer Lingle and husband John of Illinois, Raymond Robertson and wife Ricki of Bolivar, Eli Robertson and wife Brittany of Bolivar, and Carla Williams and husband Frank of Bolivar; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were Sunday, Jan. 31, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bolivar. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar. Memorial contributions are asked to go to the Bolivar senior center.
The family wishes to thank the Faith Care Connections and CMH Hospice staff for all of the outstanding care and acts of kindness shown to our mother these last few months.
