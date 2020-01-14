Mrs. Shirley Mae Crawford, age 86, of Bolivar passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in her home.
She was born July 5, 1933, in Winona to William and Mattie (Atkins) Allmon.
She was united in marriage to Everett Lloyd Crawford Jr. on Aug. 3, 1951, and to this union one daughter was born.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Everett; three brothers, William, Kenny and Jerry Allmon; and one sister, Velma James.
She is survived by her daughter, Lloyda Tharp of Bolivar; two granddaughters, Michelle Jenkins and husband Jeff of Bolivar and Shanna Rice and husband Al of Bolivar; two great-grandsons, Caleb and Cody Rice of Bolivar; two brothers, Jackie Allmon of Salem and Frankie VanWinkle and wife Diane of Winona; one sister, Linda Lawson and husband Roy of Sparta; as well as many other relatives and friends.
According to Shirley’s wishes, her body will be cremated. Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
