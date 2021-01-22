Shirley Naoma Bennett, 85, of Bolivar, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at CMH in Bolivar.
She leaves behind her husband of 60 years, John W. Bennett; three children, Gary R. Bennett (Paula) of Olathe, Kansas, Lisa Cantrell of Stilwell, Kansas, and John F. Bennett (Tina) of Newton, Kansas; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Dottie Krevitz, Mary Ann Brown and Phyllis Evans.
She was born in Lebanon on Oct. 17, 1935, to Ethan F. Osborn and Wyoma Mary Crozier, who preceded her in death. Her sister Darlene Sharp also preceded her in death.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Centerville Cemetery in Centerville, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.