Shirley Ruth Pool passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Shirley was born in Winslow, Arkansas, on Oct. 17, 1928, to Charles Russell and Lillian Courtney.
Shirley was married to William Pool on Nov. 26, 1946. They were married for 74 years.
She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She cared not only for her children, but she babysat many neighbor children that looked at her as “Grandma.” She was the embodiment of the Proverbs 31 woman. She was an amazing woman who taught her family Godly values, how to become a better person, wife, mother and friend.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters and four brothers; son Charles Pool and daughter Glenda Pool; and grandchildren, Leah Linfoot Kenyon, Carl Pool, Johnny Campbell, Parker Pool and Amanda Linfoot.
She is survived by her husband, William Pool; three daughters, Carolyn Campbell of Goodson, Jeanie and husband Kenny Price of Bolivar, Darlene and husband Steve Gaston of Granbury, Texas; four sons, Gerald Pool and wife Linda, Gary Pool and wife Teresa of Granbury, Texas, Garland Pool and wife Shirley of Granbury, Texas, and Danny Pool of Belton; generations of grandchildren, totaling 109; three sisters, Randolyn Kirkpatrick of Washington, Leona Akers of Arkansas, Jeanie Hodges of Arkansas, and one brother, John Courtney and wife Rosemary of Arkansas.
Services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Pitts Chapel, with the Rev. Daryl Miller of the Bolivar Pentecostal Church of God officiating. Burial was at Enon Missionary Baptist Cemetery in Wishart.
Online condolences may be left at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.