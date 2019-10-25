Sonnie “Bob” Lee, 85, of Bolivar and formerly of Pleasant Hope passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Bob was born Nov. 8, 1933, to Valda Lee and Stella Kirby Lee in Millcreek, Oklahoma. He was united in marriage to Jimmie Redd on July 3, 1955, in Gainesville, Texas.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a son, Robert Wayne, a brother, James, and daughter-in-law Vanessa Lee.
He is survived by five children: Cliff of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jerry of Pleasant Hope, Gary of Fair Grove, Karen of Brighton, and Rodney (Kay) of Pleasant Hope; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Eric) Ridinger, Travis (Jamie) Lee, Stephanie Lee, all of Fair Grove, Josh (Kari) Lee of Springfield and Jaydin Lee of Pleasant Hope; three great-grandchildren: Connor, Aiden and Charli Ridinger; three brothers Harold (Connie) Lee; Gene Lee; Donald (Shirley) Lee all of Ardmore, Oklahoma; three sisters: Hazel Gammon of Hilton, Oklahoma; Patsy (Charles) Payne of Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Helen Lee of Madill, Oklahoma; and a very special family friend, Julia Valdes. Bob is also survived by two loyal furry companions, Poncho and Lola, along with several nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob spent most of his life driving a truck with Campbell 66 out of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Springfield. He later retired from Yellow Freight out of Baxter Springs, Kansas. After a brief retirement, he decided to go back to work at Ye Ol' Buggy Bath in Springfield and then was employed by the Pleasant Hope School District as a custodian where he got to spend a lot of time with his grandchildren.
Bob's passions included fishing and planting his garden. He also enjoyed spending countless hours with his grandchildren.
He was a member of the Pleasant Hope United Methodist Church, where he served his personal Savior, Jesus Christ.
The family would like to express their love and gratitude to the entire staff of CMHCF for becoming more than just caregivers but more like loving family and to CMH Hospice for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to CMHCF Resident Special Project Fund in memory of Bob. Donations can be collected at Butler Funeral Home or mailed to CMHCF at 1218 W. Locust St., Bolivar MO 65613.
Visitation for Bob is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Pleasant Hope Cemetery, Pleasant Hope.
