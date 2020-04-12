Sorting through the damage

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
As downtown Bolivar businesses continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important now than ever to support them, Downtown Bolivar Association Vice President Justin Ballard said.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty, with people worried about their jobs, their homes and their families,” he said.
Ballard, who owns a building that houses several downtown storefronts, said all stores in the building he owns have closed to ride out the pandemic.
“It’s a little spooky,” he said. “Some on the square have closed down. Some are holding their own and seeing it as a chance to spend time with family and figure out a business plan. It’s a restart, in a way.”
“In the end, I think it’ll all be OK, maybe not better, but OK.”
The pandemic is the second major event to strike Bolivar’s square in just a handful of months. In late December, a fire burned several downtown storefronts on East Broadway Street.
DBA President Susan Sparks previously told the BH-FP the storefronts had served as the launchpad for local businesses. The absence of that opportunity will be felt, she said.
“This was a space that people could rent and get a new business off the ground,” she said. “That’s important for a growing town.”
Sparks, who is also the president of the Polk County Genealogical Society, told the BH-FP after the fire that Bolivar’s downtown “has been shaped by fire many times.”
Most recently, a downtown hotel burned in the 1970s, she said. A Hallmark store had later been located there.
Before that, a drug store, located where Miller’s Jewelry and Shooter’s Supply are now, burned during the 1950s.
“We rebuild,” Sparks said. “And usually, what comes back is better.”
Part of that comeback started Thursday, April 9, with City of Bolivar crews working to tear down the storefronts damaged in the fire.
City employee Andy Stanek told the BH-FP he'd been working through the rubble, and it had had an effect on him. Crews have located partially burned boxes of products from the businesses that called the stretch home.
These were people’s livelihoods, he pointed out.
“It’s sad to think about,” he said.
Speaking this week, Ballard pointed out that, for some, a challenge can also be an opportunity.
As a businessman, he said he knows the daily work can be exhausting, leaving little time for planning.
“They always hope for that free time, but they don’t have it,” he said. “A lot of my businesses are taking it as a way to reevaluate their situations and plan.”
Ballard said he’s seen some shops, like Crafters Den posting online videos to sell products.
Others, like Center Stage Dance Academy, have been posting instructional videos.
“These places aren’t seeing the volume they once were, but it keeps things moving,” he said.
Jami Kolsky with the Crafter’s Den said several of the crafters at the co-op have been hard at work during this time, with some making face masks and other items and others posting Facebook instructional videos to keep consumers engaged with their products and services.
“Everyone is, in a sense, doing their own thing, but we all represent The Crafter’s Den,” she said. “We are available for curbside pickup, if anyone would like to order anything from the store.”
Kolsky said the crafters have used social media to maintain a connection that would normally be served by walk-in customers.
“We don’t have a website with all of the items listed, so we improvised and took many photos of each booth and posted them on our Facebook page,” she said. “People can call us or message us to inquire about prices, and then we can go from there. It’s not fancy, but we’re doing what we can in these trying times.”
Center Stage Dance Academy has been using Zoom for live classes, owner Terri Kirksey told the BH-FP. It’s how the academy has adapted to reach its students during the pandemic, Kirksey said.
She said she then posts the class and other short videos of each dance on Facebook, creating a closed group for each dance class.
It’s not the same as holding in-person lessons, she said, but she’s proud of how well it’s worked.
“I have had a great response with it,” she said. “We have a saying in the dance world, ‘The show must go on,’ so I am making sure that happens for my dancers.”
How to help
Gift cards are also a crucial part of supporting businesses, Ballard said.
“You want people to be responsible with their money,” he said. “They want to help businesses, but you don’t want to overextend yourself buying gift cards. But, if you were going to spend the money anyways, it makes sense to pre-buy.”
Ballard said when things are able to resume, he foresees a slow start.
“You’ve got, for instance, restaurants with perishable items that are going to have to restock everything start from new,” he said. “No one knows how long this is going to last.”
In the meantime, he said it’s important for consumers to do what they can, when they shop local, to promote local businesses.
“You might drop an encouraging note,” he said. “I hesitate to say it would be a good time to walk around the square, but if you’ve got time and you're being safe, walk around the square. You might be able to see something (you) haven’t seen before because (these businesses) are so busy.”
Important, too, is making sure Bolivar has a ready workforce when the pandemic ends and businesses reopen.
“Employment is tricky,” he said. “These restaurants have had to let people go, and when this all turns around, those positions are going to need to be filled again. Whenever we get past this, a lot of these businesses are going to need our support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.