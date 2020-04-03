State leaders report drop in child abuse calls

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
With the threat of the new coronavirus putting lives on hold and shutting schools across the state, the Missouri Department of Social Services has noticed an unexpected trend.
According to a news release, the organization has experienced around a 50% drop in child abuse and neglect hotline calls.
“As a law enforcement officer for more than 20 years, I understand when a household is unsafe how vulnerable children can be,” Gov. Mike Parson said in the release. “This dramatic drop in hotline reports is truly alarming. I know Missourians are very focused on COVID-19, but we must remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure every Missouri child remains safe from abuse and neglect.”
Jennifer Tidball, the acting director of the Department of Social Services, said in the release the low number of hotline calls is “very abnormal.”
She said the organization’s “worst fear is that children are unsafe while at home.”
Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb echoed Tidball’s concern.
“Life is fragile,” he said. “The enduring devastation to lives of the abused children is immeasurable. Some of the most vulnerable and defenseless who are perpetrated upon continue to be victims.”
And those concerns go beyond the here and now, Webb said.
Crime statistics and calls to a hotline cannot measure “the totality of lingering anguish,” he said.
“A lifetime of broken relationships, trust issues, substance abuse and the cycle of the abused becoming the abusers as the years pass is very much a real concern,” Webb said. “Constantly living in fear and walking on eggshells, as they say, is not conducive to happy, healthy childhoods or family environments.”
Tidball said the decline in hotline calls is likely due to extended school closures in the wake of the new coronavirus.
“Teachers and child care providers are mandated reporters of suspected child abuse and neglect and are often our state’s best radar on a child’s well-being, because children are in school or at child care each day,” Tidball said.
Child safety could be seriously impacted in the absence of daily contact with teachers and child care providers, because those groups make the largest number of hotline reports, the release said.
The department is also concerned about social isolation and “the unprecedented pressures parents and families are experiencing are elevating the risk for child abuse or neglect.”
The release encouraged educators, child care providers and anyone with concerns for a child’s safety to call the state’s child abuse and neglect hotline and pay special attention to the safety and well-being of children, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Children’s Division workers are still out there connecting with families, providing assistance and making sure kids are safe,” Tidball said. “But we can’t help that child if we don’t get a report to the hotline.”
Anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect can call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-392-3738. The Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is answered 24-hours a day, every day, all year round, the release said. Callers can report anonymously.
Find more information on the department’s response to the pandemic online at dss.mo.gov/covid-19.
