The following local candidates will face off in contested races in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election. These candidates were invited to provide a photo and answer the following question: Why should voters cast their ballots for you instead of your opponent(s)? Responses were limited to 100 words, and some have been edited for length or clarity.
Marvin Manring, Democrat
I'm on the ballot because the General Assembly needs a fresh start. We can't solve problems using the same thinking that caused them, and retaining legislators who have repeatedly ignored voters' decisions isn't the solution.
I'm focused on YOU. I'll serve the people of the 128th as an accessible, forthright and independent-thinking representative. This farm-raised, 35-year public school teacher will work to expand Medicaid, address shortfalls in K-12 education funding, improve infrastructure, protect Clean Missouri and support local control.
Don't settle for more of the same. Visit Manring4MO128.com and see how we can do better. Thanks for your consideration.
Mike Stephens, Republican
Experience. In life and in the legislature, I have more.
For 45 years, I served the healthcare needs of our communities — night and day. I became deeply acquainted with families and needs. With strong family roots in Cedar County, raised in Polk County, I know this district well.
Partnered with experience is common sense. As your representative for two terms, I earned leadership roles, applied commonsense cooperation to pass legislation for our families and businesses. Pro-growth, low-tax, low-regulation, pro-agriculture, pro-education, pro-life, pro-rural values — that’s where I stand. Humbled to be your representative, I thank you for that privilege.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.