Missouri’s new stay-at-home order, which came at the behest of the governor last week and went into effect Monday for the entire state, has not come without questions.
Saying he was building on efforts “to control, to contain and to fight” COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson told Missourians Friday, April 3, they would be under the “Stay Home Missouri Order” for at least most of the month. The order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 6, and is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 24.
And in the days since his announcement, Parson and his administration have spent significant time, including during his daily virtual press briefings, seeking to provide the media and citizens with clarity.
A news release from the governor’s office Friday offered a simple summary of the order: “The order explicitly states that individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence unless necessary.”
Among other guidelines, the order keeps all public and charter schools closed through April 24. Additionally, it includes specific guidance for continued social distancing and operating businesses, schools, restaurants, firearm sales and state government buildings.
“There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives,” Parson said Friday. “Many of us make sacrifices each and every day, but now more than ever, we must all make sacrifices. This is not about any one individual person. This is about our families, friends, neighbors and the entire state of Missouri.”
How is this order different?
Like the governor’s social distancing order announced March 21 — which was set to expire Monday, April 6 — the new order extends the prohibition of gatherings of more than 10 people and reiterates individuals must maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet.
It also repeats that people should avoid dining or drinking in restaurants, bars and food courts. Drive-thru, delivery or pickup at restaurants continues to be allowed throughout the duration of the new order.
Additionally, the new order also continues to prohibit individuals from visiting nursing homes, as well as long-term retirement or assisted living facilities.
And it extends school closures through its duration.
However, in addition to continuing guidelines already in place, the new order does take additional steps.
Unlike the previous order, and as the governor’s office pointed out in its Friday news release, the new measure calls on Missourians to “avoid leaving” their homes.
And also, unlike the previous order, it specifically addresses “essential” and “non-essential” businesses and work functions, and places specific restrictions on the latter.
So, what about businesses?
The order defers to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s definitions of essential worker functions.
Some “essential” examples include — but are not limited to — health care workers and caregivers; law enforcement, firefighters and first responders; government operations; mental health and social service workers; grocery and pharmacy staff; restaurant carryout and quick-serve food operations and food delivery employees; farmworkers; electricity and utility industry employees; critical manufacturing workers; transportation and logistics staff; and media, communications and information technology employees.
Workers performing “essential” functions onsite should still take all necessary precautions to reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus, including practicing social distancing except when performance of job duties require otherwise.
Entities not performing “essential worker functions” have additional restrictions. They are required by the order to “adhere to the limitations on social gatherings and social distancing,” the order states.
However, the governor’s office has been clear: Businesses that are not deemed “essential” may still remain open, provided they comply.
“This means that no more than 10 individuals can occupy a single space,” guidance released by the governor’s office states. “This includes both employees and customers.”
Individuals must also maintain at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others.
Businesses are also encouraged by the order to allow individuals, when feasible, to work from home.
What does it mean for retailers?
According to the order, any “entity that employs individuals to perform essential worker functions and that is engaged in retail sales to the public” must limit the number of individuals in any retail location.
Retail locations that are less than 10,000 square feet can permit 25% or less of the facility’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities. Retail locations larger than 10,000 square feet are restricted to 10% or less of occupancy.
The governor’s office clarified employees and vendors at the workplace are not included in the calculation and “do not count toward occupancy limitations.”
Shoppers, the governor’s office said, are also encouraged to “limit the number of people shopping in stores to one person per household at any one time.”
May we still go to church?
According to the order, “individuals may also go to and from” places of worship.
However, the order states, “limitations on social gatherings and social distancing” — again, no more than 10 people, all at least 6 feet apart — must be “properly adhered to.”
What about gun sales?
Citing state statute, the order says it should “not be construed to prohibit or restrict the lawful possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display, or use of firearms or ammunition.”
What can we still do?
According to the governor’s office, the order does not prohibit Missourians from accessing essential services, such as grocery stores, gas stations and banks, or engaging in outdoor recreation, “provided that necessary precautions are taken and maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, including observing the social gathering and social distancing requirements set forth in the order.”
During his Monday briefing, Parson offered clarity.
“The bottom line is this — everyone should be staying home and reducing public contact as much as possible,” he said. “However, this does not mean you should remain in your home and never come out. That is not healthy for anyone. It’s OK to go outside. Get some fresh air. Take a walk in your neighborhood. You can still go to the store, the pharmacy to get essential foods and supplies but you must abide by the social distancing guidelines in the order.”
How will it be enforced?
The governor said the order will be enforced by local and state health authorities, which are directed to carry out and enforce the provisions of the order by any legal means.
“It’s going to go back to the local authorities,” Parson told reporters Monday. “The health departments there would go to the courts to get a court order to enforce either a misdemeanor, a fine, whatever it would be.”
Parson said local entities could “take whatever action they deemed on the local levels.”
However, regardless of enforcement, Parson repeated it comes down to “personal responsibility.”
“And I don’t think any piece of paper is going to tell Missourians, you know, exactly what to do,” he said. “I think they're smart enough. I think they've got enough common sense to realize, ‘Hey, this is a serious enough thing that we’ve got to take it upon ourselves.’”
Why now?
One of several questions put to the governor during his daily briefings has been a variation of “why now?”
In a partially preemptive response to that question, Parson framed the announcement of the order Friday within the context of how he sees his responsibility as governor.
“First and foremost, I want everyone to know that I love this state and the people of this state,” Parson said near the beginning of his virtual briefing Friday. “The people of this great state clearly define who we are in Missouri, and as governor, I have no greater responsibility than to protect the health and safety of all Missourians.”
Parson said he wanted to “walk” through “the reasons behind the decisions that have been made” up until the stay-at-home order.
“Since that first positive case on March 7, we have spent countless hours consulting with medical experts and leaders all across the state,” he said, adding “we have continually told Missourians to stay at home.”
He referenced the earlier statewide social distancing order, saying he would “like to just remind everyone” that order was the “most strict order we have done.”
“This is exactly where Missouri needed to be at that time,” he said Friday.
But, as he led up to the order’s announcement, Parson let the numbers talk.
As of that moment, he said, 8.5% of individuals tested in Missouri were positive for the novel coronavirus, with around 22% of those testing positive requiring hospitalization. He also noted that, as of Friday, Missouri had at least one positive case in 76 of its 114 counties.
During the governor’s Monday, April 6, briefing, Parson once again talked about the data. In response to a question about whether or not Missouri had reached “a milestone” that led to his decision to issue the stay-at-home order, Parson said there were “several.”
“We look at the data every day here at the governor’s office,” he said, adding “we could see those numbers kept going up every day.”
In fact, between the start of the social distancing order on Monday, March 23, to the time of Parson’s announcement Friday, Missouri’s positive case numbers, according to statewide reporting, had grown from 183 to 2,113 — more than 11 times the number of cases in the same number of days. In that same timeframe, the number of reported deaths had climbed from three to 19.
Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten, who joined the governor’s briefing Monday, didn’t mince words when talking about what the data shows. While some areas across the nation have reported the rate of increase of COVID-19 cases may be leveling off, “in Missouri, our curve is still climbing,” she said.
Parson’s Monday briefing was also punctuated with hopefulness about the effect of the stay-at-home order.
He said the message of “stay at home” is “finally, I believe, soaking in and people are starting to understand how important it is.”
“When you actually see as many people hospitalized that we’ve seen, the deaths that we’re seeing, I mean you know everybody is taking a real serious look at this and realizing, ‘Hey, I’ve got to do my part,’” he said.
