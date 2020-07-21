Mr. Steve Kelly, 59, of Springfield passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, in his home. He was born Aug. 13, 1960, to Bill and Christine Braumbach Kelly.
He is a U.S. Army veteran.
Steve was an accomplished stuntman of many talents, vast films and TV shows, for example the real stories of the highway patrol. He was loved and will be missed by his fellow stuntmen and team members and safety crews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Clark Bell Jr.; a nephew, Cory Bell; and a niece, Alisha Marie Bell.
Steve is survived by his brother Clark Bell III (Bridget) of Bolivar; his sister Ann Spencer (Wayne) of Georgia; a nephew, Zack Bell of Fair Play; and a niece, Samantha Lucas of Fair Play, as well as many other relatives and friends.
According to his wishes, his body will be cremated. His cremains will be laid to rest with his mother at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar, with full military honors. Rev. Allen Kemper will be officiating. Contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington VA 22215. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.