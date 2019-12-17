Steven T.J. Ikerd, age 43 of Bolivar, son of Harold Ikerd, was born on Dec. 13, 1975, and went to his Heavenly Home on Dec. 1, 2019.
Steven graduated from Forsyth School and loved the old cars and enjoyed old movies and TV shows.
He moved to Buffalo and lived at Dallas County Care Center and then moved to Bolivar to an Easy Living Facility for the past three years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry Ikerd, maternal grandparents, Bob Ryan and Beverly Slagle, and paternal grandparents, Jack and Jewell Ikerd.
Steven is survived by his father and stepmom, Harold (Ike) and Roberta Ikerd of Buffalo; sister Kami and husband Brandon Coltrin of Buffalo; two brothers, Kriston Neitzert of Buffalo and James and wife Holly Moore of Forsyth; and a host of other family members and friends that will truly miss him.
Cremation rites were accorded by the Cantlon Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.