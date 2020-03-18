As the situation surrounding the new coronavirus and its spread continues to develop, Polk County leaders are taking preemptive steps to stop a potential spike of infections in the area.
According to a Monday, March 16, news release from the Polk County Commission and Polk County Health Center, the county passed an ordinance to cancel or suspend public gatherings of 50 or more individuals with the exception of educational institutions, daycare facilities and business operations.
“The safety and health of our community is top priority,” Shannon Hancock, presiding commissioner, said in the release.
The release said the decision comes following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Monday, the White House said people should limit gatherings to 10 people or less.
“The importance of social distancing to slow the progression of the coronavirus is important to support our local health care system,” Hancock said.
He said county commissioners “continue to work with local hospitals, surrounding counties, public safety personnel and public health officials to make the best determinations for our county citizens.”
Hancock said by working together “with our neighbors and families, we can make the best out of a difficult time.”
The City of Bolivar has temporarily limited access to city hall.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, city hall and the utility department are temporarily allowing drive-thru access only.
The building’s drive-thru is on the south side of the building.
Also, in order to comply with CDC guidelines, people were not allowed to personally attend Bolivar’s board of aldermen meeting Tuesday, March 17. However, the city streamed the meeting live on the city’s Facebook page.
Bolivar Mayor Chris Warwick released a statement Monday saying he has been working alongside City Administrator Tracy Slagle and Emergency Management Director Brent Watkins, as well as the county commission and health center, “to stay updated and on top of this developing situation.”
“I assure you that plans are in place and all city services will continue as needed,” Warwick said. He said police, fire and public works services will remain in place.
“Current utilities will continue to function and serve you as needed,” Warwick said.
He said the city is continually monitoring any directions or changes needed per the Polk County Health Center and CDC.
“As a community based on local businesses, faith and family, I urge everyone to not only take care of our immediate families but also include our neighbors in whatever need they may have,” he said. “By working together, we can overcome this trial and emerge stronger and a more resilient community.”
‘Mitigation mode’
Polk County health officials know they can’t completely stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
There are too many factors, too much necessary interaction and too much surface area to clean to contain the fast-spreading virus, which causes the respiratory disease known as COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, March 17, the county had reported no positive cases.
“We are now in a mode of mitigation, as opposed to containment,” health center administrator Michelle Morris told a group of more than 40 representatives from schools, local governments, health care facilities, pharmacies and other organizations during a Polk County Health Coalition meeting Friday, March 13. “We’re looking at how do we mitigate and slow the virus? Containment is not an option for us.”
The objective, Morris said, is to avoid the “spike” in cases that some affected communities and countries see.
Italy reported 368 deaths in 24 hours related to the virus on Monday morning, March 16, according to NBC News.
Friday’s meeting came just hours before Missouri Gov. Mike Parson officially signed an order declaring a state of emergency Friday, March 13. According to a release from Parson’s office, the order “allows more flexibility in utilizing resources and deploying them around the state where they are most appropriate.”
Locally, Morris said efforts are targeted at communication and prevention.
“We don’t want to see that spike,” Morris said. “That’s what we’re trying to avoid. Social distancing and staying home when we’re sick, practicing good hand washing habits, all of that, all those things will help us have a gentler rise in numbers as opposed to a spike in numbers.”
A full house attended Polk County’s meeting Friday, and, while noting the attendance was a positive, Morris also said the virus can spread through large, confined groups.
“It’s great to see everybody here, but it wasn’t what we expected at all. We sent out the notice for the coalition meeting, and I did not expect this. It’s hard to stop something once it's gotten started like this,” she said, jokingly adding, “Don’t do things like this.”
Parson on Sunday, in conjunction with guidelines issued the same day by the CDC and Prevention released a statement recommending canceling or suspending public gatherings of 50 people or more, excluding educational institutions, daycare facilities and business operations.
“We encourage local governments and health agencies to provide the same guidance,” the governor said in the release. “To protect our elderly citizens and those with underlying medical conditions, we would ask them to avoid public gatherings as much as possible.”
Mitigating the spread starts with good information, Morris said.
“Messaging is really important,” she said.
Morris said the health center is encouraging residents 60 years or older, or those with underlying medical conditions, to avoid large crowds and avoid people who are ill.
Morris said the health center is encouraging those who aren’t able to make trips to the grocery store seek help from their church or other community groups.
Several local grocery stores also offer delivery or store pickup options.
Cleaning up after large groups is also critical, she said.
Bolivar’s Walmart, along with store locations nationwide, recently announced reduced hours of operation to give employees time to thoroughly clean the store. That’s also important at schools, Morris said.
“The virus can live on surfaces anywhere from two to nine days,” she said, “so regular cleaning of hard surfaces is important.”
Local schools send the health department weekly illness and absence figures, Morris said. Going forward, she asked local districts to send the reports on a daily basis when in session.
“Those give us a daily picture of what’s happening in the community. It just helps us in real time.”
She said the center tracks illnesses in the community, and other local organizations can sign up to report their illnesses and absences by calling the health center at 326-7250.
Morris said the health center can also field local calls, but staff are trying to refer questions to the state.
Testing for the virus is available in Polk County, she said. Physicians can order the test, which is done as a swab and sent to either the state health lab or a private lab.
“From the time the state health lab receives the test, it’s about six hours to get results, but that is from the time they receive the test, so there’s a little bit more time in getting it to them,” Morris said.
While tests are available, Morris said officials have noted a shortage of face masks, a type of personal protective equipment. The center is in contact with state and federal authorities to find PPE supply chains, she said.
Responding to questions about school closings, Morris said the determination could only be made with more information.
“If we have a case in our community, we’ll be evaluating at that point whether we’d need to get with schools and have conversations about not having school,” she said. “It will depend on numbers from school districts, that will give us a better look at what’s happening.”
However, by Monday evening, five of the six Polk County school districts announced closures.
On Sunday, the governor emphasized the importance of local officials in making decisions.
“We encourage schools to follow CDC guidelines and consult with local health care providers and public health authorities as decisions are made on whether to keep school in session,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.