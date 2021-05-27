Update as of 3 p.m. Thursday: City of Bolivar Emergency Management reported power outages near Killingsworth and Jones to Killingsworth and Broadway and along Wommack Road may take several hours to restore due to electrical line damage. Crews are on site and have begun repairs.
A heavy-hitting storm reportedly caused damage to several power lines, trees and buildings in Bolivar around noon Thursday, May 27.
According to Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle, city public works, fire and police department crews are "out working damage control" throughout the city.
While the National Weather Service reports one building collapsed in the city, the agency says no injuries have been reported.
NWS said Mo. 13 is blocked due to downed power lines north of Mo. 32.
Slagle said there are also downed power lines along Killingsworth Avenue near the Tracker Marine plant.
There are also initial reports of heavy damage to the Lime Bank building on Killingsworth Avenue.
Slagle said there are power lines down on Locust Street and Benton Avenue, and there is a tree blocking the roadway on Summit Avenue, north of Broadway Street.
Bolivar City Fire Department crews responded to calls for service following the storm, including a commercial structure fire on South Springfield Avenue at 12:34 p.m., a residential structure fire on West Summit Street at 12:46 p.m. and a suspicious odor call on South Killingsworth Avenue at 12:48 p.m.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison reported multiple trees and power poles and lines down across Mo. 32 west of Mo. 13.
Rick Davis, Polk County's emergency management director, said one tree was reported down in Fair Play. He said no injuries had been reported on Thursday afternoon.
Both Slagle and Morrison asked drivers to avoid areas where there is damage.
This is a developing news story. Updates will be provided as they are available.
