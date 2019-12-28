A line of severe weather blowing through Polk County damaged a home and several barns near Fair Play at around 7 p.m. Saturday night, Dec. 28.
Polk County Emergency Management Director Robert Dickson said preliminary reports indicate five barns and the roof of one home were damaged in two locations, one near Mo. 123 and one near Mo. 32 and South 50th Road.
He said no injuries have been reported.
Dickson said the damage prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for Polk County, which covered western and northern portions of the county.
The warning began around 7 p.m. and lasted for around 30 minutes.
This is a developing news story. The BH-FP will provide more information as it becomes available.
