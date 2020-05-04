Severe weather caused damage throughout Polk County Monday afternoon, May 4.
The National Weather Service in Springfield is reporting damage, including destroyed outbuildings and uprooted trees, west of Rt. O and south of East 363rd Road.
The report said 8- to 10-inch limbs were snapped in the storm that hit around 1:25 p.m.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said there is damage scattered throughout the area of Mo. 83 and Mo. 64 north of Bolivar.
Several homes and buildings were hit, and multiple power lines are down, he added.
Morrison said people should avoid coming to the area.
Mo. 64 east of Rt. D is closed at the bridge "due to road construction," he said. Several county road are also shut down "due to debris and fallen power lines."
Morrison said crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation, Polk County road and bridge department, power companies and first responders are working in the area.
The sheriff, along with several deputies, "are in the area checking residences and damage," Morrison said.
Bolivar was also hit with damage Monday afternoon.
Trees were ripped up from the ground and limbs broken on North Water and North Market avenues.
According to reporters on the scene, most of the storm damage is concentrated between North Albany and North Water avenues and East Locust and East Summit streets.
Bolivar Emergency Management Director Brent Watkins called the damage minor.
This is a developing news story. Watch BolivarMoNews.com and future issues of the BH-FP for more information as it becomes available.
*Editor's note: This article was updated at 3:40 p.m. with new information from Sheriff Danny Morrison.
