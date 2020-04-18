All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
I’m stunned.
Jamey Honeycutt’s April 16 column negating the seriousness of the coronavirus is the scariest thing I’ve read yet on the matter.
I know eight people who are sick and/or hospitalized.
My daughter is a nurse in Nashville hospital, and the stories she tells literally keep me awake at night.
Mr. Honeycutt is sorely misinformed. Bolivar does not operate in a vacuum. The epidemiologists should be making the decisions — after all, as physicians they live by the motto, “first do no harm.”
Mr. Honeycutt and his fellow science deniers follow the motto, “above all, make more money.”
— John Mahoney
