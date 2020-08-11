Sue Carol Hagar passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Gower, at the age of 85.
Sue is survived by her husband, Dave Hagar of Smithville; her two sons, Mike Hagar of Parkville and Kenny Hagar of Trimble; five grandchildren, Sarah Hagar-York, Amanda Landrum, Steven Hagar, Jonathan Hagar and Kevin Hagar; six great-grandchildren; and sister Jon Sethna.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Hazel Raney, and her siblings Jim Raney, Francis Newman and Joe Raney.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1934, in Polk County. She graduated from Bolivar High School in 1952.
She married Dave Hagar in 1952, and they were together for 67 years. She lived in Smithville for 56 years.
Sue loved being a mother and stayed at home to raise her two sons. She loved to shop, enjoyed cooking for the family and gardening.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.
