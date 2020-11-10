Sue Carrolle Brown, 86, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, at Premier Rehabilitation in Springfield. Sue was born to Henry and Marcia Holbert on Jan. 29, 1934, in Bolivar. Tragically, Sue's mother passed away during childbirth, and Sue was lovingly raised by her father and stepmother, Mary.
Sue graduated high school in 1952.
On June 11, 1957, she married the love of her life, Ray Brown. To this union two children were born, Leisa and Greg. The couple were together until his passing on Nov. 16, 2017.
When Sue was young, she worked on the square as a soda jerk, serving soda and ice cream for all of her customers that came in. When she was older, she worked in retail for a little while before finally working for a nursing home in her later years.
When Sue wasn't working, she could be found painting or playing BINGO. She also went to the casino for some amusement, as well. However, Sue really enjoyed genealogy. She spent hours working on connecting lineage and tracing back roots.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Leisa Reif (John), her son, Greg Brown (Rhoda); three grandchildren, John Michael Brown, Joseph Ray Brown and Chasity Miller; one great-granddaughter, Maddison Miller; and several nieces, nephews and caring friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, her parents, Henry and Marcia Holbert, and her stepmother, Mary Holbert.
Sue was a loving mother and grandmother. We celebrate the wonderful life she lived and will always cherish the many happy memories we have with her.
Visitation for Sue will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Butler Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Bolivar.
