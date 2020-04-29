featured

Survive and thrive

Gail Noggle talks with Bolivar’s board of aldermen via Zoom during a virtual meeting Tuesday, April 14.

There’s no question many local businesses have suffered during the COVID-19 crisis, and local leaders are hoping to make a difference, one donation and one microgrant at a time. 

In the Wednesday, April 22, Bolivar board of aldermen special session, aldermen voted unanimously to partner with Polk County’s Economic Development Alliance on a crowdfunding program — the Survive and Thrive Bolivar, MO Disaster Relief Fund through Patronicity. 

Aldermen Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Skopec, Justin Ballard, Michael Ryan, Steve Sagaser, Thane Kifer, Alexis Neal and Charles Keith were present at the virtual meeting.  

A news release from the alliance said the program is meant to help local businesses in the Bolivar area that “are struggling to keep the lights on and rent paid during the stay at home order during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As the community donates to the fund, a group of advisers — including Mid-Missouri Bank’s president Janieca Hancock, Southwest Baptist University’s vice president for university relations Brad Johnson and City of Bolivar attorney Don Brown — will award microgrants of up to $1,000 for local businesses.   

In the meeting, Gail Noggle, the economic alliance’s executive director, said businesses must meet three of the following four criteria: have a Bolivar zip code, have been in business for a minimum of 24 months, have 15 or fewer full-time employees and be based on face-to-face contact, like salons, restaurants and retail stores. 

Noggle said sole proprietors are welcome to apply. The donation website said businesses need a current business license.   

Noggle said the businesses can use the grants for “just about anything,” like rent or mortgage, utilities, insurance or inventory. 

“The number of grants awarded will be based on the amount of money that comes in,” she said.

Once enough funds have been raised, Noggle said grants will be disbursed weekly.  

She said the goal is to raise $100,000 for local businesses. 

As of Monday night, April 27, the campaign had raised $2,205. 

“The timing of this is important,” she said. 

Noggle said there’s “a business sector out there we’re seeing kind of falling between the cracks.” 

“That’s the very small business owner or a business that doesn’t meet the criteria for a lot of these federal and statewide programs,” she said. “That may be your beauticians, your barber shops, your daycares, your boutiques.” 

She said, for instance, she talked to a home daycare provider who “was running out of money to be able to buy groceries to be able to feed the kids at lunch she was taking care of.”

“Something like this, to get 1,000 bucks, would be a great help to her,” Noggle said.

She said many small businesses are “running up against quite a few obstacles.” 

“The need here is to try to keep these people afloat,” Noggle said.

Noggle said Patronicity, which gives the groups “the technical framework to be able to put together a site and push it out for fundraising purposes,” is waiving fees during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Clouds hang over downtown Bolivar as pictured from above in July.

