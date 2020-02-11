Susan Nadine Stoops, 64, of Fair Grove passed away on Sunday night, Feb. 9, 2020, at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield.
Susan was born on Sept. 3, 1955, in Mountain View, the daughter of Roy and Dona (Wetzel) Groves.
She is survived by one son, Zachary Stoops of Pleasant Hope; two daughters, Rebecca Bakehouse of Pleasant Hope and Amanda Stoops of Kansas City; four grandchildren; and two sisters, Enid Harris and Elizabeth Gillig. She was preceded in death by one brother, Samuel Groves.
Arrangements will be announced by Butler Funeral Home of Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.