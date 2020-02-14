Susan Nadine Stoops, 64, was born Sept. 3, 1955, in Mountain View. She died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Springfield.
She is survived by her son, Zachary, and his wife, Brandy; her daughter, Rebecca, and her husband, Josh, and her daughter Amanda; her grandchildren, Brianna, Caitlin, Zane and Isabella; her sister, Enid; her nieces, Michelle and Krista; great-nieces Jordan and Piper; and her cats, Beau and Dolly.
She was an avid plant whisperer, expert pie baker, part-time family historian, occasional artist, amateur origami specialist and collector of all things that sparkle.
She loved nature and kept a beautiful flower garden that was frequented by all manner of wildlife. She enjoyed songbirds, her porch-visiting groundhog and her hummingbirds that came back to her yard each year.
She loved collecting seashells from beaches and visiting Walt Disney World with her family. She was intensely loyal and loving, and her family was always her top priority in life.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. John’s Episcopal Church with burial to follow at Pleasant Hope Cemetery in Pleasant Hope. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Butler Funeral Home of Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.