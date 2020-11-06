Susie Slaamot, 68, went to be with her Savior at University Hospital, Columbia, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. She was born in Orange, Texas, on Feb. 20, 1952, to Tommie and Helen Courtland.
Susie and Gary Slaamot were married Jan. 28, 1972, in Orangefield, Texas. From this union came their daughter, Courtney Suzette Slaamot, born Oct. 22, 1980, in Williston, North Dakota. She was their pride and joy.
Susie enjoyed being a homemaker and also a grandmother. Some of her loves were reading, studying the Bible, nature, making others feel loved, her husband, her daughter, and especially her grandchildren, Bryler, 16, Brielle, 14, and Annslee, 7.
Susie will be remembered for her kind voice, quiet presence and for always including a scripture verse and message in cards to family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Tommie Courtland, and her mother, Helen Courtland.
She is survived by her husband, Gary, her daughter, Courtney, three grandchildren, Bryler, Brielle and Annslee of Bolivar; her sister Carol Courtland and brother Ronnie Courtland (Pam) of Kaplan, Louisiana; her niece Jeannine Vote (Rex) of Peoria, Illinois; nephew Tommie Caswell of Kaplan, Louisiana; and several other relatives and friends.
Susie was cremated according to her wishes. The plans for a memorial service are pending.
