Taking the next step

Each step of the way

The Polk County Health Center provided the following details of the steps of phase two of the county’s recovery plan:

Step two, set to begin Thursday, May 21

All businesses open to the community.

Mass gatherings limited to 150 or less individuals.

Schools permitted to reopen while maintaining physical distance.

Churches may resume in-person services.

Businesses maintain 6 feet of physical distance between all occupants.

Minimize essential travel.

High-risk individuals continue to shelter in place.

Senior living facilities and hospitals continue to prohibit visitors.

Step three

Guidelines remain the same as step two with the following exceptions:

Mass gatherings limited to 250 or less.

High-risk individuals limit essential outings while utilizing face coverings and other protective measures.

Senior living facilities and hospitals limit visits with strict prevention guidelines.

Step four

Guidelines remain the same as step three with the following exceptions:

Mass gatherings may resume without limitations while allowing for physical distancing.

Travel may resume. If traveling internationally or to areas with an outbreak of the virus, 14-day isolation may be recommended.

• • •

According to the plan, “each step within recovery should be a minimum of two weeks and may be as long as several months.”

“If the spread of COVID-19 increases to unacceptable levels, the recommendation is to move backward through the steps up to and including resuming a stay-at-home order,” the plan says.

The plan says throughout the steps, “physical distancing standards must be applied, which includes remaining physically separated by 6 feet at all times and frequent disinfecting of surfaces of common areas and in between groups’ use of a space.”

Find more information about Polk County’s response and recovery plan on the health center’s website, polkcountyhealth.org.