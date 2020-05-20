Taking the next step

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
As the world continues to move through the COVID-19 pandemic, Polk County is preparing to enter the next step of its response.
According to a news release from the Polk County Health Center, the county will move into the second step of phase two of its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan at midnight Thursday, May 21.
The transition will come six days after the center announced Polk County’s second confirmed case of the virus.
As of Monday, May 18, Citizens Memorial Hospital had tested 519 residents for COVID-19 with 474 negative results and 43 results pending, per a health center Facebook post.
“Data is collected each day regarding the achievement of four elements needed to assure public health and safety,” Michelle Morris, the center’s administrator, said in the release. “Those elements assess the number of cases, availability of hospital beds, testing capabilities and contact tracing monitoring.”
Morris said the county “has maintained high levels of progress in each area.”
The release said Polk County, City of Bolivar and Citizens Memorial Hospital leaders collaborated on the decision to move to the next step. Any future transitions will be determined by data collected by the health center’s epidemiology team “as they examine daily the impact of the virus on the community.”
“We continue to see success as a community because we are making physical distancing, hand hygiene and sanitation a priority in business, home and personally,” Morris said. “We appreciate the cooperation and support from local government, business and residents of Polk County.”
What will step two look like?
According to the release, step two, which relaxes occupancy limits and resumes mass gatherings on a limited basis, continues the reopening of Polk County’s communities.
Step two features changes to two main areas — mass gatherings and schools.
Mass gatherings will be limited to 150 people, but physical distancing standards still apply. Step one limited gatherings to 50 people or less, the BH-FP previously reported.
The release said all schools will also be permitted to reopen.
“Physical distancing and personal protection strategies should be applied to full capability,” the release said. “Protocols should be implemented regarding regular hand hygiene of students, teachers and staff, as well as routine cleaning procedures.”
Mass gathering restrictions don’t apply to schools.
Other standards remain consistent from step one to step two.
“All interactions within the community are required to maintain physical distancing strategies,” the release said. “High risk individuals should continue to limit interactions to those that are considered vital.”
The release said all current essential, non-retail businesses and organizations will continue operating.
For all other businesses and organizations, occupancy restrictions “are relaxed more while maintaining 6 foot spacing in all areas possible.”
In step two, all locations must continue to apply social distancing standards.
“When possible, operations should be conducted remotely,” the release said.
Churches may continue to hold in-person services as long as social distancing requirements are followed. Mass gathering limitations also don’t apply to churches.
“However, common practices that may occur with worship services, such as hand shaking and shared communion cups, should be avoided,” the release said. “Places of worship are also encouraged to continue use of alternative means of services through streaming services and other opportunities.”
Those who are in high-risk categories should continue to shelter in place, the health center said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with asthma, chronic lung disease, diabetes, serious heart conditions, chronic kidney disease being treated with dialysis, severe obesity, liver disease, and those who are immunocompromised, 65 and older and living in long-term care facilities, are at high risk of severe illness.
“Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home,” the plan said.
As part of step two, senior living facilities and hospitals will also continue to prohibit visitors.
Finally, people should minimize essential travel and follow CDC guidelines, the release said.
City alters emergency orders
In conjunction with the health center’s move from step one to step two of phase two of the county’s recovery plan, Bolivar mayor Chris Warwick plans to issue a revised emergency order for the city beginning Thursday, May 21. The order is set to expire Sunday, May 31.
The new order will allow mass gatherings of up to 150 people, like Polk County’s recovery plan. Schools, daycares, businesses and churches will be exempt, the order says.
A previous order, which limited gatherings to 50 people or less, will expire.
The city will remain under a state of emergency, which Warwick issued Tuesday, March 17.
Warwick said that while infection numbers remain low, “it is still important to continue social distancing, hand washing and being respectful to each person we come in contact with.”
“As we continue reopening our community, it is important to recognize that the coronavirus has not changed,” he said.
Warwick said as people move around in the community and leave the area “for work and family-related reasons, the risk of spreading the virus is higher.”
“This is not to cause fear but to remind each of us to remain diligent to cleanliness and social distancing practices,” he said.
