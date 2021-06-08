Tami Kee Todd, 31, a loving wife and mother of three, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at St. Joseph/Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Tami was born on Dec. 12, 1989, in West Plains. She graduated from Bolivar High School in 2008. On Jan. 5, 2013, she married Odane Todd.
Tami was preceded in death by her grandfather Carl Pennell and her beloved sister, Christina Kee. She is survived by her loving husband, Odane Todd, three beautiful children, Macey, Madix and Laila, loving mother, Tina Kee, grandmother Vera Frost, niece and nephew, Jacob and Mya, and several aunts and cousins.
Tami was a beautiful soul and genuinely kind. Her laughter was contagious, and her smile could light up any room she entered. She was many things, but above all else, she was a mother. She lived for her children and raised them with courage, compassion, love, humor, patience and grace. Tami had an uncanny ability to decorate and plan parties. She would go above and beyond to make every event, no matter how small, seem magical, special and beautiful.
She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, Odane, an active-duty U.S. Army service-member, currently stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia. She touched so many lives during her short time on this earth, but each person who had the privilege to know her is better for it. She was happy, silly and completely unafraid to be herself. She was the kind of person who would do anything for you, day or night. She will be missed more than words could ever describe, but we take comfort in knowing she is now with God.
A visitation for Tami will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Funeral services for Tami will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, at the funeral home, with Pastor Ted Bachman officiating.
