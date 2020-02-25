Tammy Jo Ashlock Walker, age 59, of Bolivar passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Bolivar.
She was born June 6, 1960, in Springfield to Donald Lee Ashlock and Jo Ella Hill Ashlock. She was united in marriage to Gregory Lipe Walker on Sept. 30, 1979, and to this union three children were born.
She was saved at a young age and is a member at Tin Town Missionary Baptist Church.
She was very creative and artistic and liked working with animals. She enjoyed people and had a very generous heart. Tammy loved her family and delighted in her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father in-law, Durward Walker.
Tammy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Gregory Walker of the home; three children, Wyatt Walker of Springfield, Nancy Walker of Des Moines, Iowa, and Jared Walker of Louisburg; seven grandchildren, Alexander, Logan, Trinity, Leland, Madison, Luke and Gawayn; her parents, Donald and Janice Ashlock of Fair Play and Jo Ella Ashlock of Bolivar; three brothers, Kevin Ashlock of Bolivar, Michael Ashlock of Goodson, and Kirk Ashlock and wife Sarah of Grain Valley; one sister, Tara Ashlock of Jefferson City; mother in-law Ada Lee Walker of Bolivar; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
According to Tammy’s wishes, her body will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bank of Bolivar to help family offset funeral expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
