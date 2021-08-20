You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taste of the season

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
IMG_5370.jpg

Jake Banner and Braidyn Spiegel take down one of McDonald County’s runners.

Liberator football played two scrimmages each against Neosho, Mt. Vernon and McDonald County at Mt. Vernon High School on Friday, Aug. 20.

Bolivar’s Josh Bowes was one of the many Liberators to score a touchdown in a scrimmage.

Find more coverage of the scrimmage and a preview of the Liberators' first game of the season against Rolla in the Wednesday, Aug. 25, issue of the BH-FP.

IMG_5373.jpg

Jake Banner catches the ball and evades McDonald County’s runners all the way past the touchdown line.
IMG_5372.jpg

Braidyn Spiegel bolts for a touchdown at the start of a scrimmage against McDonald County.
IMG_5369.jpg

Brant Meredith skirts around a Mt’Neer player.
IMG_5366.jpg

Bolivar’s Kaden Degraffenreid, Kahl Berry and Gavin Bellah chase down Mt. Vernon’s Ethan Hoff.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.