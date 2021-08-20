Taste of the season

Liberator football played two scrimmages each against Neosho, Mt. Vernon and McDonald County at Mt. Vernon High School on Friday, Aug. 20.
Bolivar’s Josh Bowes was one of the many Liberators to score a touchdown in a scrimmage.
Find more coverage of the scrimmage and a preview of the Liberators' first game of the season against Rolla in the Wednesday, Aug. 25, issue of the BH-FP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.