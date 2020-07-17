Tatricia "Teresa" D. Roy, 64, of Aldrich passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
Teresa was born on Sept. 13, 1955, in Greene County, the daughter of Melvin and Reva Choate Bell.
She was united in marriage to Melvin Roy on March 30, 1996.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Reva Bell; a sister, Glenda Jenkins of Theodosia; and two brothers-in-law, Ronald Kessler of Morrisville and Rickey Day of Marshfield.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin, of the home; five sisters, Nina Kessler of Morrisville, Rosita Day of Marshfield, Becky and husband John Baker of Bolivar, Rhonda Rotramel of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Melvina and husband Randy Tucker of Willard; two brothers, Johnnie and wife Glenda Bell, Ash Grove, Melvin Jr. and wife Lyn Bell of Bolivar; a brother-in-law, Frank Jenkins of Theodosia; three sons, Russell and wife Vikki Hanks of Bolivar, Jamie Hanks, David Jones and spouse Daniel Marrs of St. Louis; five daughters, Kathy and husband Steven Patton of Oklahoma, Bobbie Hanks and husband Keith Weigelt of Aldrich, Crystal Morehouse of Springfield, Rachel and husband Joey Weathers of Sedalia, Brandy and husband Jerry Wasmer of Lebanon; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and many more family and friends.
Friends and relatives are invited to a memorial for Teresa on Saturday, July 25, at Dunnegan Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
