Ted Arlen Harris, 89, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in his home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Ted was a kind and godly man, a faithful follower of Christ, a devoted husband, a loving father, an outstanding performer and a dedicated teacher.
He was born to John and Dolly Harris on Sept. 4, 1930, in Muncie, Indiana, and he met Carol Ginn at William Jewell College where the two were an integral part of the music department.
They were married on Nov. 22, 1952. Their 67-year marriage was a testimony to their love for each other and for their Lord! It was a long and happy marriage that was blessed with six children, one grandson and four great-grandchildren.
Ted’s occupation was a lifetime of service to the Lord as a full-time music professor and voice teacher at OBU, SBU and MSU and as an interim music minister in numerous local churches.
Ted was an outstanding performer who was equally adept at singing opera, Broadway, jazz, etc. He toured regularly with Jerome Hines of the NY Metropolitan Opera, singing the role of Eliakim in “I Am The Way” and serving as Hines’ understudy in the role of Christ. Among his performances were leading parts in numerous musicals, oratorios and symphonic works. In 1989, Ted gave a brilliant performance as Tevye in “The Fiddler on the Roof,” where he was able to share the stage with his own “Golde,” Carol.
Although Ted’s performances were always magnetic and polished, some of his best work was accomplished in his voice studio at OBU, SBU and MSU. There, he trained performers, ministers of music and music educators. His teaching legacy is seen in the generations of students that took their God-given talent into churches and schools and onto the stages of America and the world.
Ted was preceded in death by his daughter Brenda Kay, his son Jeffrey Scott, and his parents, John Dwight and Dolly Irene.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; sister Nancy; two sons, Greg and Mark (Lisa); two daughters, Kristine and Kathleen (Ben); one grandson Kessler (Stephanie); and four great-grandchildren, Kasey, Kerrigan, Kordelia and Kessler Jr.
Although we know that he is rejoicing in the presence of the Lord, he is already and will continue to be greatly missed!
Memorial services for Ted will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at South Haven Baptist Church, 2353 S. Campbell Ave, Springfield. A private family burial will occur at some time in the future in the Maysville Cemetery where Ted will receive military honors for his service during the Korean War.
