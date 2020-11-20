Terry Michael Griffin was born on Nov. 29, 1950, in Independence to Billy G. and Daisy M. Griffin. Terry departed this life on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Terry was saved as a young child in Independence.
Terry’s family moved to Fair Play when he was a young child. He attended school at Fair Play and graduated in 1969.
After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and then was active in the U.S. Army Reserves. After returning from the Army, he worked at the Fair Play MFA, Stockton Lake Corp of Engineers, and Empire and All-Star Gas for 34 years delivering gas.
Terry married Juanita Taylor Garzee in 1975, and with this union Juanita brought two children, Denna Kaye and Dustin Wayne, which Terry claimed and loved as his own. Terry was a loving and kind husband, father and Poppie to not only his children, but to all of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Close friends called Terry “Doo” from his teenage years. Doo loved to fish, garden, drink beer, cook and eat what he cooked. Doo enjoyed his mornings drinking coffee with his friends at Brenda’s. Terry was a plain, soft-spoken man with a soft heart, and those who knew him were blessed to call him a friend. And of course, those who knew him best knew that you don’t rush him.
Doo was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald Griffin; sisters-in-law Juanteece Cossins and husband Charles, and Juanetta Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita, daughter Denna and husband Terry, son Dusty and wife Melanie; grandchildren Heather, Heath, Rowdy, Erica, Sebastian and Lauren; seven great-grandchildren, MaKenzie, Bryson, Justina, Grace, Gavin, Gabby and Ganeshia, and one great-great grandchild, Aiden; aunt Joetta Fleeman, brothers-in-law Davis Taylor (Jean), Reggie Taylor (Sue), Lindsay Taylor (Dianna) and sisters-in-law Juana Vae Hopkins (Mike) and Barbara Griffin, along with many, many wonderful friends and family that loved him dearly.
Graveside service was Friday, Nov. 20, at Shady Grove Cemetery, Fair Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.