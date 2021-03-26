Terry Ronald Wooten, age 72, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born in Springfield on Dec. 19, 1948, to Burley and Betty Wooten. He grew up in Pleasant Hope, where he graduated before moving to Kansas City.
Terry owned and operated his repair shop in Westport for 46 years before retiring in 2013 to spend more time with family, travel and work on his farm. He was a loving husband, dad and papa.
Terry was saved on April 25, 1964, at the age of 15 at Rural Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He was then baptized on May 3, 1964, when he joined Rural Hill, and then later joined Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Eudora, Kansas, where he remained a faithful member.
He was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Wooten; his father, Burley Wooten; a brother, Denny Wooten; a granddaughter, Kayla Wooten; and a nephew, Dennis Wooten.
Terry is survived by his wife, Linda Wooten, of 23 years; his mother, Betty Wooten; his daughter, Tonette Maasen and husband Scott; his son Carl Wooten and wife Julie; grandchildren Cody, Jessica, Samantha, Levi, Jared and Colton; great-grandchildren Grayson, Atlas, Averie, Oscar and Baylee; a brother, Shawn Brakebill; a sister-in-law, Janice Wooten; niece Jana Locke and husband Ben and their son, Gavin; two aunts, Jewell Brakebill and Evelyn Painter; as well as other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were Friday, March 26, with Bros. DeWayne Burdette and Lewis Eslinger officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Hope Cemetery, Pleasant Hope. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
