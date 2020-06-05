The need for speed

The radio-controlled car in Wes Glass’ hands whirs to life, its battery-power motor spinning the wheels as he hits the throttle — the formidable rush of air a testament to his many long hours of tinkering under the tiny hood.
On the carpet track at the Polk County R/C Raceway Tuesday afternoon, May 26, Glass’ pink machine quickly gets to speed, rounding a banked wall turn and then boosting over a ramp.
“It’s a labor of love, this stuff,” Glass says, as his family heads to a trackside couch to watch his laps. “I love it.”
R/C racing is a family-friendly sport with a low-entry barrier, RC Raceway club vice president Brandon Clymore says.
The track is open for racing Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, he says. First-timers can rent an R/C car for around $10, plus a $5 transponder fee.
“That just goes to maintenance on those trucks,” he says. “The rentals do get wrecked.”
But, they make for a great launching point, he says.
The rental models, made by Traxxas, sell for around $200, he says.
“It’s definitely not a cheap hobby if you really want to get deep into it, but if you just want to come out and get started, it's not that bad,” he says.
And, president Shane Thorinson says, the club welcomes new members.
The track is in a steel building on South Carl Avenue behind Duck Creek Technologies in Bolivar.
Thursdays are for on-road racing, he says. Tuesdays are for off road-style events, which factor in carpet and jumps. Saturdays are for larger, multi-class races.
“Saturdays are our big events of the week,” he says. “On a Saturday this time of year, we might have about 12 to 20 people come out to race.”
Sometimes those competitors are even willing to drive in from other states, he says, with racers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa occasionally facing Bolivar’s fastest on the startline.
“This is the sport people are willing to drive for if they’re an enthusiast,” he says. “It’s a limited offering, and one of the things we’re able to offer is a track size that’s larger than most. Most are half this size. We’re extremely lucky to have this.”
Thorinson says the club has leased the track on Carl Avenue for about three years. It was on the other side of town for two years before, he says.
This summer, the club will host two events, hoping some of those same enthusiasts will make return trips to Bolivar for the Saturday, June 6, Beat the Heat off-road event and the Saturday, July 11, on-road Polk County Grand Prix.
“We’ve got a great draw to Bolivar, Missouri, right here,” Thorinson says. “You support other drivers. If you’re not racing, you help flip over cars that have wrecked. This is a wholesome sport, and it’s a community we’re hoping to build.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.