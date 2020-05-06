All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Like everyone else in Polk County, the past few months have brought more than a few changes to my household.
Just when our four children found out they’d be doing their school work at home, I started working from home, too.
We’re all here.
All the time.
Working on homework and newspaper business and housework … together.
It’s been an, ahem, interesting transition from family members to coworkers.
Way Family Inc. has never been closer.
Literally.
Physically.
While our two top associates, who’ve been with the company for 16 and 15 years respectively, have their own office spaces, they often prefer to be near the management team.
My coworkers suddenly plop down on my lap, notebooks and phones and laptop computers be damned.
They then laugh hysterically, say “I just love my mom,” and run back to their own office spaces.
They’ve also developed an interesting daily schedule.
The work day starts around noon and ends around 2 a.m.
Each day now includes a 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. waffle break.
(Unfortunately, my coworkers often feel cleaning up is a job for upper level management only.)
There’s also the 3 p.m. sugar hunt, followed by the 3:30 p.m. hyperactivity work session, which includes loud talking, singing, drumming, wrestling, running and laughing.
Productivity has been hard to gauge in this new work environment.
Instead of previously assigned duties, our top associate decided she wanted to paint the house. For overtime pay, of course.
Also, while working, our associate who’s been here 12 years often finds a way to text friends.
Or play a computer game. Or chat online. Or read a book. Or draw in her sketchbook. Or grab a snack.
She’s also mastered the eye roll as a higher form of communication.
Our junior associate, who’s been with the company nearly five years, has brought the most interesting changes to our office setting.
We’re developing a new company dress code just because of her.
She changes her clothes around 20 times a day, often screaming for help as a shirt gets stuck on her head.
Many of her outfits include fancy princess dresses, which are unnecessarily itchy five seconds after putting them on.
It’s a problem.
Most importantly, in her mind, pants are optional.
They’re. Not. Optional.
And while she’s incredibly focused on her own job — which mostly involves endless talking, singing, painting, coloring, squishing play-doh, dressing and undressing Barbie dolls, making pretend food in her play kitchen, creating random piles of toys on every visible flat surface, watching movies halfway through before switching to another and asking for snacks and then spilling said snacks — our junior associate isn’t terribly concerned about the productivity of others.
Associates working quietly on their laptops?
She pounds on their office doors until they agree to take her outside.
Management talking on the phone?
It’s the perfect time to cry for a snack of sliced apples.
Writing a breaking news story?
We need to decide which accessory perfectly matches Barbie’s pink dress.
Sending an important email?
Let’s talk in depth about that loose tooth.
After watching “The Little Mermaid” one work day, our junior associate decided her boss needs to be able to recite Ursula’s lines, particularly the ones from the cave scene, on demand.
“I admit that in the past I’ve been a nasty. They weren’t kidding when they called me, well, a witch.”
As a result, she’s given me a new title — “Sea Witch.”
She yells it.
Randomly.
Loudly.
From across the house or the yard.
“SEA WITCH!”
She also regularly traps me in a frozen dungeon using her ice powers.
It’s hard to get much work done in there.
One day, things will go back to normal.
The Way Family Inc. associates will go back to regular schedules and return to their former workspaces at school.
And while I won’t necessarily miss the chaos, I’ll certainly miss the people.
Despite their quirks, I know I have the best coworkers ever.
