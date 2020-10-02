Theodore "Teddy" E. Lightle Jr., age 62, of Weaubleau passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his niece's home in Appleton City.
He was born May 2, 1958, in Clinton, the son of Theodore E. Lightle Sr. and Ruby A. Quick Lightle.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1982-1986. He worked several years as a farm hand and also for Crawford Auction Co.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his two sisters, Cheryl Jones of Belton and Teresa Ross of Bolivar; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will have a private memorial services at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.