The Polk County Health Center has confirmed its third positive case of COVID-19 in Polk County on Monday, June 1.
According to a news release from the center, the patient, a Polk County resident, is currently at home in isolation, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The case is a result of exposure to a work-related positive case outside of Polk County, the release said.
Carol Bookhout, Polk County Health Center community educator, said the person's employer has taken "the proper steps to protect and notify all potential exposures at their business."
She said there were no exposures to the general public at the workplace.
“All those who may have come into contact with the individual while infectious have been contacted and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms by the Polk County Health Center epidemiology team,” the release said.
Bookhout said "our third case was not out in the community during the time they have been infectious so there is not a risk of community spread."
The release said “no other information will be provided about the patient.”
The decision to withhold patient information comes from a desire to protect the patient’s privacy, Bookhout said. She said the lack of public exposure also factors into the decision.
In the event there is public exposure, the center will release pertinent dates, places and times, she added.
Bookhout said the center "appreciates and commends individuals who make choices to protect themselves and their neighbors by limiting their public activity."
“We have been very fortunate that in all three positive cases, the individuals have not visited public places for which we would have to issue a public notice of exposure,” Michelle Morris, health center administrator, said in the release. “These individuals are to be commended for embracing personal responsibility to limit exposure in our community.”
According to the center’s Facebook page, the county’s previous two confirmed positive cases have recovered.
The first positive case was announced by the center on Tuesday, April 7, and the second Friday, May 15.
As of Monday morning, 679 people had been tested for COVID-19 by Citizens Memorial Hospital with 615 negative results. Results were pending for 61 tests.
“As we continue to take steps to reopen our community, it is even more important for all of us to interact with our environment carefully,” the release said. “If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they should stay home.”
The release said COVID-19 “is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” particularly between people in close contact with each other.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
Bookhout offered words of encouragement for the community.
"COVID-19 is not something to be feared," she said. "It is a virus that is highly contagious but can easily be mitigated by taking the initiative to practice a few simple steps."
She said people should practice 6 feet physical distancing and good hand washing often, wear a mask in public and stay home if they are sick.
These practices should become a part of the community's every day lifestyle as the area moves into recovery from the pandemic, she said.
"There is still much unknown, but what we do know can make all the difference," Bookhout said.
