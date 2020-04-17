All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
When lifestyles change at such a cost,
When you feel that all you have is lost,
When Spring has come but we still get frost,
The Lord is with us all.
When time moves slowly in disrupting ways,
And places once visited are closed for days,
When life seems gloomy under the haze,
The Lord, He feels it all.
When beauty once sought is put on hold,
When warmth starts in then turns to cold,
The birds still sing their songs out bold,
The Lord, He knows it all.
When the rains come to dampen our heart,
The flowers will bloom to show a fresh start,
Families drawn near that were once apart,
The Lord sees it all.
When children ask their parents, “why?”
And they answer trying not to cry,
And keep them safe, fed, warm and dry,
The Lord weeps for us all.
When we stop and think about all the change,
God knows what He wants to rearrange.
His plans are perfect, though to us are strange,
The Lord, He loves us all.
There’s nothing new under God’s sun,
And when this is all over and done,
And people return to school, work and fun,
The Lord Everlasting still watches over us all.
— Susan M. Pennell, Brighton
