Throwing out a lifeline

When Dusty Ross temporarily closed his restaurant, Sweet Kayle, last month due to concerns about the continued spread of COVID-19, he worried about his employees, who were suddenly out of work.
The downtown Bolivar restaurant, which specializes in locally sourced, natural food, employs about five people, Ross told the BH-FP.
And while Ross said the decision was made to protect them and the community from the spread of the virus, he also knew the financial impact it would have on everyone involved.
“When it was just starting to spread nationally, we decided it was in our best interest and that it would be responsible to limit the number of people coming into contact with each other,” Ross said. “It was a tough decision. Any time you have to close for any reason is tough, but with this, there’s so much uncertainty out there. It made it hard.”
Across the country, Ross’ dilemma is one many small business owners are dealing with.
According to a March Goldman Sachs survey of 1,500 small businesses, 95% said they had been affected by COVID-19. Just 51% said they’d last three months under the current economic conditions.
“You read some scary things online,” Ross said. “Every day, there’s a new horror story.”
Among the headlines Ross said he took in was news of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, a federal loan the agency said is “designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.”
“(The) SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities,” the agency said in its description.
Ross said he applied for the loan — which the federal government has announced it will disperse through banks — earlier this month at Bank of Bolivar, where he’s been a longtime customer.
He was approved and received the funds, he said, adding the process took about a week.
“With this program, our employees can be paid and our bills can be paid and then we can reopen when it passes,” he said.
Paperchase
While the loan process appeared intimidating, Ross said having an expert in his corner made the difference. Kevin Cribbs with Bank of Bolivar processed the paperwork, he said.
Cribbs told the BH-FP as of Friday, April 10, the bank, which has locations in Bolivar, Fair Grove, Marshfield and Springfield, has received about 120 inquiries about the loan program.
Bank of Missouri, which bought the bank last year, has seen about 700, he said.
“Some of the concerns we’ve heard from small businesses are just about how they’re trying to cover payroll,” Cribbs said. “The restaurants are some of the ones that are hurting the worst, and they’re trying to help their people.”
The financial impacts of the virus aren’t limited to just restaurants, or even businesses, Hutson Goza, pastor of Bolivar’s First Assembly of God church, said.
Goza received the federal loan through Bank of Bolivar Friday after the church recently closed to in-person services.
“We’ve heard that, at so many churches, tithing is down 75 to 50%,” Goza said. “Just by virtue of the fact that people aren't coming, receipts are going to be down.”
That can be difficult, he said. Most churches operate with fixed payrolls and other expenses. Goza said his church employs about 15 part-time and full-time staff.
“Ultimately, it’s God’s church,” he said, “and our faith is in the Lord. But, people’s lives and livelihoods depend on their jobs. This type of loan is basically going to be a grant. This money will be a blessing.”
Facts of the matter
Local businessman David Cribbs, a member of the board of directors at Bank of Bolivar, said the bank has heard from applicants that the process of applying for those needed funds can be daunting.
“I think small businesses are intimidated to even come and ask,” he said. “It’s a big deal. That's where the bank officer can make it easier for someone that’s intimidated.”
It’s also where Pat Douglas of Bolivar’s Douglas, Haun and Heidemann said he hopes the law firm can make a difference.
DHH recently announced free consultations for employers concerned about the process.
“This is one of those things that has had everybody puzzled,” Douglas said of the federal program. “People look at it and see gray areas and strings attached. Everybody is nervous when it comes to the federal government.”
Douglas said the firm’s objective has been to let employers know the program is available and the application process is simpler than many may think.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the program, created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES, allocated $350 billion to help small businesses keep workers employed amid the pandemic and economic downturn.
“The initiative provides 100% federally guaranteed loans to small businesses,” the chamber said in a loan guide. “Importantly, these loans may be forgiven if borrowers maintain their payrolls during the crisis or restore their payrolls afterward.”
Douglas said applicants, including businesses or nonprofits of fewer than 500 employees, self-employed individuals or independent contractors are able to borrow up to 2.5 times the borrower’s average monthly payroll costs, not to exceed $10 million.
Compensation of employees or sole proprietors, independent contractors and self-employed individuals that exceeds $100,000 annually isn’t eligible for a loan, according to the chamber.
A borrower is eligible for loan forgiveness equal to the amount spent on payroll, interest on mortgage obligations, rent, utilities and additional wages for tipped employees, the chamber stated.
Douglas said, in addition to the concerns many businesses may have with the program and its stipulations, some may also think they won’t qualify.
“If you’re self-employed or an independent contractor, you might say, ‘Hey, I don’t have a payroll, this doesn’t apply to me,’” he said. “We’d say, ‘Yes, it can.’ If you’re paying yourself, that can be a part of it.”
Douglas also pointed out, even if a business doesn’t believe it’s suffering as badly as others, it may still be eligible.
“There’s an opportunity out there,” he said. “This is a very exciting program.”
