Timothy Rex Payne, 62, of Humansville passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Diana Payne; three children, Christopher, Viola and Andrew (Valerie); two stepchildren, Melissa and Terry; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind two surviving brothers, Dennis and David (Christine) and one sister, Michelle. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Tim was born in Odessa to Rex and Rose Payne on Nov. 20, 1957.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1975, where he received his GED, after spending a tour in Germany. He left the military in 1978.
He then pursued a career as a mechanic and truck driver throughout the years. Tim opened up his own shop four years ago.
Tim was a devoted husband and a loving father. He will be missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Humansville Christian Church, 201 W. Tilden, Humansville, with a dinner to follow. Memorial contributions are welcome.
