Toby Wayne Kessler, 53, of Brighton passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
He was born on July 4, 1967. This is a story of his life, he lived 53 years.
Toby was born and began his life and raised around Brighton and never left the area. He delivered newspapers and worked at Nowata Printing. He enjoyed pulling tractors, it was his pride and joy, he felt very passionate about it. He also loved going to the casinos to pass his time.
His health declined in the past few months as he suffered from a liver disease, which caused his kidneys to fail.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Margrete Kessler of Brighton; his maternal grandparents, John and Juanita Shipman of Fair Grove; a brother Troy Allen Kessler; and the late Sherry Dinsmore-Evel.
Toby will be remembered and survived by the love of his life of 14 years, Teresa Evel-Kessler of the home; his daughter Katliyn Kessler (12) of the home and his son, Ethan Kessler (10) of the home; a stepson Tristian Evel and girlfriend Allison Morse of Springfield; father-in-law Tom and Joyce Evel of Pittsburg; his parents Russell and Sue Shipman Kessler of Brighton; his brother Terry Kessler of Brighton, brother Teddy Kessler of Brighton and his sister Tonya Kessler Smith and Andy Smith of Brighton; several aunts and uncles and niece, nephews and cousins.
Toby will be greatly missed by so many people, he had loyal friendships and would do anything to help anyone over the years.
Services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Brighton Cemetery at 1618 Highway 215, Brighton. Memorial contributions can be made on Facebook, a Go Fund Me account for Toby's final expenses or at the services.
