Toddler injured after reportedly being shot by sibling

A toddler was shot and injured at around noon Tuesday, March 3, in Bolivar, according to law enforcement.
Bolivar Police Department Chief Mark Webb told the BH-FP his agency is investigating after a 3-year-old suffered a gunshot wound at a residence in the 300 block of North Park Avenue.
Initial reports indicate the victim’s sibling — also a young child — shot the firearm.
The victim is in stable condition, Webb said. The injury is “not life-threatening,” he added.
Read more about the incident and investigation in the Wednesday edition of the BH-FP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.