Tornado confirmed near Fair Play

The National Weather Service has confirmed a “brief EF-0” tornado hit Polk County on Saturday night, Dec. 28.
According to survey information released via social media Sunday, NWS determined the tornado began at 7:03 p.m. southwest of Mo. 123, west of Fair Play.
It tracked northeast, crossing Mo. 123 and “lifting just before Barren Creek,” NWS reported. The tornado was on the ground for three minutes along a 1.4 mile path.
NWS determined its estimated peak winds were 80 mph, and its maximum width was 75 yards.
Buildings and trees were damaged in the tornado’s path, NWS said.
No injuries were reported.
Polk County Emergency Management Director Robert Dickson previously told the BH-FP preliminary reports indicate five barns and the roof of one home were damaged in two locations, one near Mo. 123 and one near Mo. 32 and South 50th Road.
Find more information, including photos of the damage, in the Wednesday, Jan. 1, issue of the BH-FP.
Jill Way contributed to this report.
