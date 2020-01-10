Updated at 7:50 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Springfield confirmed a tornado of unknown intensity touched down 2 miles west of Fair Play at around 2:30 p.m.
Several homes and barns were destroyed in the Fair Play area by a possible tornado before 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Polk County Emergency Management Director Robert Dickson said Friday evening "two houses had major damage, and three mobile homes were destroyed."
He also said multiple barns were leveled.
Dickson said the American Red Cross is providing support for at least one family affected by Friday's severe weather.
He said the storm began near the Cedar and Polk County line near South 10th and 11th roads and tracked northeast to South 28th Road, north of Fair Play.
Dickson said the storm then jumped Mo. 123 and hit homes on South 33rd Road near East 412th Road.
"It made its way up to Cliquot," he said.
Dickson said he hadn't received reports of damage in that area.
One person, whose home and outbuildings were damaged along South 11th Road, said two of her family members were hurt in the storm. Neither Dickson nor Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison could confirm that report Friday evening.
Friday afternoon, following the storm, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped traffic along Mo. 123, north of Fair Play, while Missouri Department of Transportation crews cleared downed trees blocking the roadway.
First responders with Dunnegan Rural Fire Department also assisted homeowners at multiple locations.
There were reports of flash flooding and high water throughout the county thanks to torrential rain pounding the area Friday afternoon and evening.
Friday's severe weather precedes possible winter weather, including ice and snow, forecast for Saturday.
Another tornado recently touched down in the Fair Play area.
The National Weather Service confirmed a “brief EF-0” tornado hit Polk County on Saturday night, Dec. 28, southwest of Mo. 123, west of Fair Play.
This is a developing news story. Watch BolivarMoNews.com and future issues of the BH-FP for more information as it becomes available.
