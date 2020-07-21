Treva Mae Orrell died peacefully in her sleep at her home Saturday, July 18, 2020, after a long battle with congestive heart disease.
Treva Mae Kates was born on Feb. 8, 1947, to Altha Mae Wilson Kates and Walter Aften Kates in Bolivar. She was the second of three children, both of which were boys, Walter Harrison and Danny Lee.
They moved back and forth between St. Louis and the Bolivar area, and she left school in the eighth grade to go to work full-time at the J&D. From then on, she worked many jobs over the years, sometimes two and three at a time. She was the cook at many restaurants, housekeeper, factory worker and supervisor, but her favorite was mother and grandmother.
She married Carl Roberts and to this union they had two children, Altha Carlean and Virgie Elizabeth. They lived in Chicago for a time until she came back to Bolivar.
She was later remarried to Kenneth Dean Orrell and to this union they had two children, Amanda Denise and Walter Kenneth Dean. They were married nearly 40 years at Kenneth’s passing.
Treva was saved in her 20s in a revival at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church and became a lifelong member. In her later years, she greatly missed going to church due to her disabilities and would sit and listen to hymns and gospel music for hours. Her biggest wish was to see her kids and grandkids saved.
She never knew a stranger and was known as a wonderful cook. Everyone loved their Christmas goodies she made for family, friends and neighbors every year.
Treva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Orrell; her brother Walter Harrison Kates; and her grandparents the Rev. Monroe and Virgie Kates.
She is survived by her four children, Carlean Ernster and her husband, Lewis, of Fair Grove, Liz Roberts, Walter Kenneth Orrell and Amanda Orrell, all of Bolivar; seven grandchildren, Doug Roberts, Corey Sarnstrom, Shelby Roberts and Caleb Rains, all of Bolivar, Joel Ernster of Springfield, and Davey and Emily Ernster of Fair Grove; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Olivia; her brother Danny Kates and his wife, Cherie, of Bolivar; and a host of niece and nephews.
Visitation will be at Pitts Chapel from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, and services will be at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, with Bros. Doyle Mayfield and Dallas Stockdale officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Doug Roberts, Caleb Rains, Davey Ernster, Bob Blanton, Gale Williams and Lee Kates. Honorary pallbearers are Corey Sarnstrom, Rick Hejna, Tom Campbell and Steve Cox. Music will be provided by Dallas Stockdale and The Campbell Family. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
