Twelfth worst in the nation

Carol Bookhout, community educator with the Polk County Health Center, shared the following information with the BH-FP on Tuesday, July 13:

As of July 12, Polk County’s positivity rate was 23.8%. We have not had a rate that high since December 2020.

We are third in the state for cases per 100,000 people.

We are seeing the Delta variant circulate in our community. This has been confirmed by randomly selected positive tests studied at the state of Missouri Health Department labs.

The Delta variant is more aggressive in transmission. We are seeing younger residents affected, the largest group being those ages 20 to 40.

The vaccine is working — 98% of our new positive cases since January 2021, when vaccine became available, have been unvaccinated.

Of those who were vaccinated and still contracted the virus, most have experienced mild symptoms.

We encourage everyone to get the vaccination if possible. PCHC has walk-in appointments available daily for Pfizer and Moderna vaccine from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

The health center is available for onsite vaccination clinics. Clinics can be scheduled by contacting Michelle Morris at 326-7250.