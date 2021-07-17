Twelfth worst in the nation

The community is holding on to an unenviable national ranking when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As southwest Missouri continues to make national headlines for its COVID-19 surge and low vaccination rates, Polk County began the week in eighth place, among all U.S. counties, according to analysis of data by the New York Times. The list ranks locations with the most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.
By Thursday, July 15, the county had moved to 12th place.
Polk County had remained in the top 10 the previous week. As of Thursday, neighboring Dallas County was ranked fifth, while Greene County landed in the 10th slot. Nearby Taney, Wright and Douglas counties were third, sixth and seventh, respectively.
Among states, Missouri was ranked second for the most COVID-19 cases, just behind Arkansas.
The Polk County Health Center reported 4,149 total cases Friday, July 16, bringing the county’s total active cases to 136. Currently, 407 Polk County residents are quarantined. The virus has claimed the lives of at least 42 Polk Countians.
The county added 133 cases to its total during the week.
On Friday, Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar reported 17 COVID-19 inpatients.
Both Mercy Hospital and CoxHealth in Springfield have continued to report surging COVID-19 hospitalizations and crisis situations.
Meanwhile, as of Friday, Polk County’s vaccination rate remains at 27.4% for those fully vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard reports 31.9% have initiated vaccination.
Statewide, 40% of Missourians are fully vaccinated as of Friday, per the dashboard.
Those rates are in contrast to the 48% of Americans reported as fully vaccinated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as of Thursday, July 15.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services placed Polk County, as well as surrounding Dade, Lawrence, Greene, Christian, Webster and Dallas counties, under a COVID-19 Hotspot Advisory.
Noting low vaccination rates, the advisory states “experts say at least 70% to 80% of people need immunity to provide the best chance of minimizing spread within a community.”
The advisory, which says the counties have experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, notes “the Delta variant has been identified in many cases and is believed to be contributing to the increase.”
“The vaccine is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the advisory states.
Polk County Health Center also recently emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated.
“Those who have been vaccinated are seeing mild outcomes,” the center said via social media earlier this month. “Unvaccinated individuals are seeing mild to severe cases, some requiring hospitalization.”
The health center said it offers vaccinations daily and encouraged area residents to walk in. Its staff is also available for onsite vaccination clinics.
“We are willing to come to events, meetings, businesses, etc. to make it easy for those who are thinking about getting the vaccine to receive one,” the center said via social media.
For more information, call the center at 326-7250.
