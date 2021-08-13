Two people were reportedly injured in an explosion at a Bolivar business undergoing renovations Friday morning.
According to Bolivar City Fire Chief Brent Watkins, firefighters were toned to respond to Master Wong’s restaurant in the 1000 block of South Springfield Avenue at around 8:07 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, for a “possible explosion.”
“Upon arriving, crews found contractors were working in the restaurant and there was a small explosion involving a propane and water tank,” Watkins said.
A post on the fire department's social media said firefighters found smoke in the building when they arrived.
Watkins said two people who were reportedly injured were taken to the hospital by private vehicles before firefighters arrived on scene. He declined to share the identities of the victims.
He said there was “some minor structural damage inside the building.”
“It was a flash explosion, so parts of the area were singed but nothing caught fire,” Watkins said.
The social media post stated firefighters "ventilated the building and ensured the building was safe with the Bolivar building inspector."
Watkins said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
In a post on social media, the restaurant said the damage to the building, which it called extensive, “pales in comparison to these two men and their families.”
The post said the two people hurt were "a contractor and his son."
“I pray for their comfort and recovery, and encourage you to join me,” the post stated.
The incident, which comes during ongoing renovations to the building that have kept it closed for several months, will delay the restaurant’s planned reopening this weekend, the post stated.
“I will know more in the days ahead,” the post stated, “and will update you as I learn more.”
