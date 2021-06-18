The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has been busy this week, handling two separate shootings in two different parts of the county over the course of two days.
In the first incident, a Bolivar man was injured in a shooting involving two suspects north of Bolivar Wednesday night, June 16.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies responded to the 900 block of East 425th Road, near the intersection of Mo. 13 and East 425th Road, at around 11:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
A 55-year-old male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he said. The man had one gunshot wound.
“He was transported to a Springfield hospital,” Morrison said.
Now, he said, deputies are searching for two suspects, “one who is known to the victim.”
“They are not believed to be in the area, and there is not a risk to the community,” Morrison said.
He said the investigation is ongoing.
Another man was shot in the neck around 5:37 a.m. Friday, June 18, in the 5500 block of Rt. JJ in Walnut Grove.
Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and found a 52-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the neck, Morrison said.
He said the male was airlifted to a Springfield hospital and was in stable condition, as of press time Friday.
“All parties involved have been identified and are cooperating with law enforcement,” Morrison said.
The investigation is ongoing, Morrison said.
He said this was also an isolated incident with no safety concerns to the public.
As of press time Friday, no charges had been filed in Polk County Circuit Court for either incident.
